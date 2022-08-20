Young woman who defied death after life threatening diabetes complication abseils down Spinnaker Tower for awareness
A DIABETIC woman who nearly died following a life threatening complication has abseiled hundreds of feet down the Spinnaker Tower.
Megan Jansen took on the challenge as part of a campaign to raise awareness and collect funds for specialist charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF).
The 22-year-old Portsmouth woman nearly died due to a deadly complication from undiagnosed type 1 diabetes five years ago.
She spent five days in intensive care after being diagnosed with severe diabetic ketoacidosis, which happens when the body starts to run out of insulin and harmful substances called ketones build up in the body.
Now Megan has overcome her fears to abseil more than 550 feet down the Spinnaker Tower to celebrate the fact that she is still alive.
Megan said: ‘Knowing the symptoms of diabetes is life saving and had it not been for the ICU team at Torquay hospital I would have lost my life in 2016.
‘I think DRWF has a great understanding of how devastating a diagnosis of diabetes can be and their attitudes towards wellbeing have helped me become more confident in myself.’
She added that the abseil had been ‘exhilarating’ and that her dad Simon had joined her in the challenge.
Simon, who has type 2 diabetes, said: ‘I am so proud and grateful to have been ‘roped in’ to abseil The Spinnaker Tower to support my daughter’s efforts to raise money for The Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation.
‘We are always so proud of what she achieves, and of her involvement raising awareness and funds for such a worthy cause.’
Megan is warning people to be aware of the symptoms of high blood sugars when the body stops producing enough insulin in type 1 diabetes.
Describing her symptoms before she was diagnosed, Megan said: ‘I was feeling very thirsty, peeing more than usual, feeling very tired, thrush that keeps coming back and fruity-smelling breath; they are all signs of type 1 diabetes, and these can happen to anyone at any stage of life.
‘Had I known about these symptoms we may have caught my diagnosis sooner and avoided being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
‘A diabetes diagnosis, especially type 1, is life changing. It’s important to acknowledge that it can be a very difficult thing to manage. I can’t say my glucose levels are always perfect, but the most important tip is setting yourself small goals. It helps me feel accomplished which leads to a more positive attitude.
‘When I struggle with high blood glucose levels, achieving smaller goals allows me to feel more in control of my diabetes and I feel more positive about getting control of my glucose levels.
‘Please remember if you’re struggling with your diabetes, reach out to DRWF and make the most of the incredible support networks that they can provide. Do not let your diabetes get in the way of what you want to achieve, whether it be a big abseil, a work goal or a personal life goal living with diabetes does not define you.’