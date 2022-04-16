Funding boost for creativity organisation helping Waterlooville residents explore artistic mindfulness will ‘help reach more people’
A WATERLOOVILLE company empowering people to explore their creative sides has secured a funding boost from a foundation delivering social change.
Creatful is set to benefit from support given by UnLtd, a foundation for social entrepreneurs.
The award’s funding and tailored business support will significantly help Creatful to improve wellbeing and social inclusion through mindful creativity in the Waterlooville community.
A funding boost of £3,000 will help Creatful build lasting social impact, and UnLtd is also offering 12 months of support to the organisation, which includes mentorship and training opportunities.
Creatful helps people better manage their wellbeing through sharing mindful creativity by running weekly Craft and Chat groups in Waterlooville, Havant and Denmead, where people attend to socialise and explore creatively.
The community interest company also provides evening and weekend workshops and creative tuition on more specific creative pursuits.
It was born after founder Nancy Fellows found herself stuck between two NHS mental health services, not meeting the requirements to be treated by either.
After being left with no choice but to fund her own treatment and finding a lack of a creative outlet throughout her journey, Nancy decided to create a safe space for people just like her.
Nancy said: ‘Whether you describe yourself as a creative person, or you just like arts and crafts, Creatful is a way to connect with like-minded people and practise creative
mindfulness.
‘I am thrilled to have the support of Unltd to help me reach more people in my community to share mindful creativity and bring people together.’
To find out more about Creatful, including upcoming events, visit linktr.ee/creatful.