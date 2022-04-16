Creatful is set to benefit from support given by UnLtd, a foundation for social entrepreneurs.

The award’s funding and tailored business support will significantly help Creatful to improve wellbeing and social inclusion through mindful creativity in the Waterlooville community.

A funding boost of £3,000 will help Creatful build lasting social impact, and UnLtd is also offering 12 months of support to the organisation, which includes mentorship and training opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supplies at a Creatful session.

Creatful helps people better manage their wellbeing through sharing mindful creativity by running weekly Craft and Chat groups in Waterlooville, Havant and Denmead, where people attend to socialise and explore creatively.

The community interest company also provides evening and weekend workshops and creative tuition on more specific creative pursuits.

It was born after founder Nancy Fellows found herself stuck between two NHS mental health services, not meeting the requirements to be treated by either.

Participants enjoy a creativity session.

After being left with no choice but to fund her own treatment and finding a lack of a creative outlet throughout her journey, Nancy decided to create a safe space for people just like her.

Nancy said: ‘Whether you describe yourself as a creative person, or you just like arts and crafts, Creatful is a way to connect with like-minded people and practise creative

mindfulness.

‘I am thrilled to have the support of Unltd to help me reach more people in my community to share mindful creativity and bring people together.’