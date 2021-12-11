Lauren Davison developed kidney failure while on holiday with her girlfriend.

The nurse, who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital, had to be put on a dialysis machine and undergo surgery in Pattaya.

Despite responding well to the treatment, the 27-year-old is bedbound and unable to keep food her down.

Lauren contracted kidney failure while on holiday in Thailand, and the family have set up a GoFundMe page to cover her treatment costs. Picture: Andrea Davison

She has not been given a return date by medical professionals, and needs a ‘fit to fly’ certificate to return home

The family were forced to set up a GoFundMe page – with a goal of £5,000 – to cover the medical bills. So far more than £900 has been raised.

Lauren’s travel insurance expired and could not be renewed to fund the expenses.

Lauren went on the holiday of a lifetime with her girlfriend Jasmine, until she was hospitalised the day before she was due to return home. Picture: Andrea Davison

Andrea Davison, Lauren’s mum, said she won’t feel settled until her daughter comes home healthy.

She said: ‘I feel helpless here because she's so far away. It's not like she's just gone to Spain and it's a couple of hours flight from here, it’s halfway across the world.

'I just want her here so I can help to look after her.’

Lauren went on the holiday of a lifetime to Thailand in October, with her girlfriend Jasmine Hatton.

Lauren has not been given an imminent return date by medical professionals. Picture: Andrea Davison.

The 27-year-old has been a nurse for a year – having previously been a phlebotomist – and worked throughout the pandemic.

Andrea added that her daughter has always worked in care and deserved the holiday.

She said: ‘Lauren and her girlfriend had been saving up for it since the beginning of the year. It was something they always wanted to do.

'She saved up all this money and worked so hard for it, only for this to happen.'

The couple travelled across Thailand, exploring mountains, visiting temples, and learning some of the language.

They extended the holiday by 10 days and were due to fly back last Saturday.

Unfortunately, Lauren started to have sickness symptoms the day before.

Andrea explained her daughter had intense stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and a high temperature.

What was thought to be just an infection turned out to be kidney failure.

Andrea added: ‘Her liver function went right down, so they had to attach her to a dialysis machine and have an operation.

‘She responded quite well to the surgery, but is still being treated.

'The longer she stays in hospital, it's going to cost more money.’

Lauren is still in hospital, with her girlfriend Jasmine, a carer who works for Care+, by her side.

The initial surgery couldn’t go ahead until Andrea paid an instalment, so she had to borrow £2,500 from her mum, Brenda Davison, in a panic.

The medical costs are mounting and the family are struggling to pay them.

Andrea has a heart condition and is unable to work.

She’s also had to deal with the passing of her father, Harry Davison, and said it has been a stressful few weeks.

She said: ‘I know she's been treated really well out there, but because I can't see her, it's worrying me.

'This is the first time that anything like this has ever happened, and I just want Lauren to come home safe and well.

‘It's a difficult time of year to donate money, but however small the donation is, it would be greatly appreciated.’

