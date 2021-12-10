The city council says it is working with the UK Health Security Agency and other local schools after the new, more transmissible strain was found at Solent Infant School.

Helen Atkinson, Portsmouth City Council's director of public health, said: ‘Following the confirmation of a case of the Omicron variant at Solent Infant School, we are working closely with the UKHSA and both Solent Infant and Junior School to monitor the situation.

The Omicron variant has been found in a Portsmouth school

‘Close contacts will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and advised of next steps. The school has also introduced additional precautionary measures to prevent further spread in the school community.

‘Omicron is a new variant of coronavirus and early signs indicate that it is highly transmissible. All the current prevention measures we are asked to follow for Covid-19 remain the best protection our residents can take.

‘We encourage everyone to remember the safe behaviours to prevent further spread. Get vaccinated if eligible - first dose, second dose, booster. Continue with regular testing, even if not showing symptoms. Wear face coverings in indoor crowded settings and in shops and public transport in line with government guidance. Self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test if you have symptoms. Every little action helps to keep yourself, your loved ones and your communities safe.’