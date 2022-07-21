Friends Shaye Groves and Lauren White, both 26, will face trial next year after appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday morning.

The duo were in court after being remanded during an appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive. Pic Hants police

Groves, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, has been charged with Frankie’s murder between July 15-17.

White, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, is still being investigated for murder and was previously bailed by police on the matter.

Mum-of-one White, who works at KFC, appeared at the Winchester court charged with failing to comply with police to disclose a pin code for her mobile phone during their probe.

The charges come after the body of 25-year-old Frankie was found inside a property in Botley Drive on Sunday just after 8am by officers.

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park on July 17, 2022 Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

The women were said to have been living at the house together.

Groves, who also goes by the name Shaye Corrigan, did not enter a plea for the murder charge.

White did not enter a plea for failing to disclose a pin code for her iPhone mobile phone during their probe.

A number of pre-trial hearing dates were put down but prosecutor James Kellam suggested this could be subject to delays after White allegedly failed to ‘declare to provide police with the pin number’.

He said it could require a ‘legal process overseas’ – presumably with Apple, the manufacturer of the iPhone.

A bail application, held in private, was refused by Her Honour Judge Susan Evans with both women remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for January 11. A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on November 4.

Frankie’s family, paying tribute to him on Monday, said: ‘Frankie was a loving father, brother and son. He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.

‘Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.’

