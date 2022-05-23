The Village Home pub in Alverstoke was packed as people came out to show their respects to popular Elin Martin earlier this month during an evening of fun and laughter - just as she would have wanted.

The selfless 18-year-old, who died after a collision with a bus at Gunwharf Quays in January, was renowned for her kind nature and love of life.

'Life and soul of the party' Elin Martin. Pic Holly Gladding

Long-time friend Holly Gladding, 18, organised the event to pay tribute to Elin and to raise money for leprosy charity Lepra - a charity Elin fought hard to support.

Elin had offers to study medicine at university and took an interest in neglected tropical diseases such as leprosy.

A target of £500 was set by Holly, who works at the pub, but was comfortably surpassed with a total raised of £2, 373.

Holly said: ‘From staff and customers at the Village Home Pub, a big thank you to all involved.

Holly Gladding who organised the fundraiser in memory of Elin Martin at the Village Home pub in Alverstoke where she works. Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)

‘It was a lovely day. It was so busy you could barely move about.’

Others praised the feat. David Cotton said: ‘A fabulous effort Holly for a great cause.’

The event saw the pub lit up by people adorning sunflower tops or clothes that were yellow - marking Elin’s love of sunflowers.

The fun afternoon and evening event included karaoke, darts, a raffle and quiz - and lots of fun and dancing that ‘life and soul of the party’ Elin would have loved.

The community rallied to support the occasion with donations while raffle prizes included a range of items from vouchers to chocolates to Victorious Festival tickets.

Holly said earlier this month: ‘It went so well with so many people here, not just friends but people who did not even know Elin.

‘Lots of people chipped in and we sold lots of raffle tickets. Everyone really got behind it.

‘It was nice to see so many people and for everyone to come together. It’s been a difficult few months but it felt like the right time to bring everyone together now before our A-levels.

‘Raising money for Lepra is nice because it shows how thoughtful and caring Elin was.’

People can still donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/holly-gladding