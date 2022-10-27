Fundraising fiend, 51-year-old Darren Peat is joining forces with two close friends, Caroline Jane and Heather Richardson, two host a Christmas fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Young Lives vs Cancer, a charity close to all of their hearts.

With a theme based on the countdown to Christmas, the event will take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Acorn Community Centre, Waterlooville, from 10pm to 4pm with an array of festive and non-festive stalls.

Darren said: ‘We’ve got five-minute wonders, Lego and play toys, bath bombs, face painting, Santa, fit and funky dance troupe, Havant and Waterlooville Jiggy Wrigglers throughout the day and more.

‘Caroline is an avid fundraiser for the charity and with my background in fundraising, I want to help as much as I can.’

Darren, whose previous Easter fundraiser raised over £500 bringing his fundraising total this year to over £2,000, is aiming for the £500 mark this time around.

Entertainer and carer for his husband, Darren has been supporting and raising money for charities close to his heart for over 15 years.

Earlier this year Darren said: ‘I lost my mum to cancer, 11 years ago and my dad died 22 years ago. It’s still quite raw. A lot of my dedication to these fundraisers is me giving something back.’

