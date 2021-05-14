Daniel Morgan at the karaokeathon

Daniel Morgan, who has severe learning difficulties, wanted to show his thanks to the day services for supporting him throughout the pandemic.

The team have done regular phonecalls and doorstep visits to help their service users during the lockdowns.

Enthusiastic singer Daniel held the three-hour singalong at the day services centre, supported by members of the Havant Day Services team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People who donated money chose songs for him to sing, and he also did duets with members of staff.

Daniel and his family have lived on Hayling Island for almost 11 years.

Mum Lesley Morgan said: ‘I am delighted that he rose to the challenge, had a wonderful time as did the amazing staff that joined in, raised in the region of £900, and was ‘very, very, very happy’.’

The funds raised were donated to the Havant Day Services Amenities Fund so that all of the service users can benefit.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron