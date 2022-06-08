The husband and wife duo, who do not want to be named, put up with the rancid state of their two-bedroom terrace in Cobden Street for years.

Mould was found in the bedrooms, where their two young children, aged two and eight, slept, as well as the landing, kitchen and bathroom, which also had a broken extractor fan and mice droppings.

Some of the mould that has plagued a Gosport family's home.

A leak in the bathroom dripped down into the kitchen ceiling, while another in the roof trickled onto the landing and living room, leaving the carpet damp.

The furious family lodged a slew of complaints with the housing provider, Vivid Housing Limited, with the first being made in December 2019.

But despite their pleas to Vivid, nothing changed - prompting the couple to seek legal advice in August 2020.

The couple settled an initial claim for £2,500 in May 2021 to bring the living conditions up to legal standards within two months.

Rodent droppings found on the floor of the Gosport family's home

But when this did not happen two months later, their solicitors pursued a breach of contract claim.

The case was about to make it to court but a £6,000 settlement was reached days before the trial.

The couple has since accused Vivid of half-heartedly attempting to fix some of the issues. In a statement, they said: ‘We’re really disappointed in the way we have been treated by Vivid housing.

‘From everything being swept under the carpet to bodged work.

Mould pictured in one room of the home, where children aged two and eight sleep

‘The stress they have caused us has been unbelievable and now that we have won our case, rather than fixing things, they are evicting us.

‘It’s disgraceful how big companies can treat people for merely wanting to live in a damp free home.’

Their lawyers, High Street Solicitors, said: ‘No one should have to live in a home with housing disrepair of any kind, let alone with two young children. After complaining for over six months, the couple rightfully sought legal advice.

Flooring that has been damaged and not fixed

‘They wanted a resolution and we therefore ensured that they were compensated, subsequently making provisions for the property to be brought up to legal standards.’

Vivid has been approached for comment.