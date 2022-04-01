The youngsters, who are in their first year of T Level study at Fareham College, experienced an interactive session with Dr Alex Corcoran on Wednesday, March 30.

Fareham College welcomed the GP to its Health and Fitness Suite as he delivered an interactive talk about career and progression routes in the NHS.

Dr Alex Corcoran works alongside Health Education England to promote and champion careers in the NHS and health industry.

Students practising with a blood pressure cuff during the session.

While leading the session, Dr Corcoran spoke to the students about the different opportunities available, from working as a health practitioner internationally and on expeditions to supporting patients at all stages of life.

Dr Corcoran said: ‘I really enjoy the opportunity to visit schools and colleges to promote careers in the NHS.

‘As a practising GP, I am passionate about patient care and engaging the next generation of professionals; activities like these also provide variety in my work which I enjoy.’

Students working in the recently renovated Health and Fitness Suite, using the two-bedded simulation ward.

The event was organised in partnership with the Southern Universities Network and Health Education England.

It provided students with the opportunity to use equipment frequently found in the industry, including blood pressure cuffs, otoscopes, SATs Probes, and stethoscopes.

Michelle Young is faculty director for health, science, and education at the college.

She said: ‘It’s great to welcome industry visitors to give our students an oversight into the whole health profession.

‘Often students are not fully aware of all of the career routes and job roles that are opened up to them in the health industry with the qualifications they gain while with us.’

The talk and practical session were delivered in the recently renovated Health and Fitness Suite at Fareham College’s Bishopsfield Road Campus.

The £1 million investment includes industry-standard technology and practical learning aids, such as a two-bedded simulation ward and sports lab complete with Watt Bikes and Douglas Bags.

The college’s health, science and education faculty developments at Bishopsfield Road opened in September 2021, welcoming new and returning students.

