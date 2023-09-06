Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at the same court previously on July 24, 2023, Edwards admitted conspiring to supply cocaine in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, and conspiring to transfer criminal property, relating to approximately £3.5 million of cash that he moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the offences took place between March 2018 and May 2020.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gang who supplied cocaine in Hampshire and laundered millions in cash jailed.

Mahmoud Lebleb, aged 34, of Summit Road in Northolt, Middlesex was jailed for 5 years and 6 months following his conviction for conspiracy to transfer criminal property, relating to moving more than £10million in cash around the UK.

Gary Lay, aged 49, of Strode Road in Portsmouth, was jailed for 4 years 10 months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Louis Peter Revill, aged 43, was jailed for 27 months, reduced from 38 months on appeal, for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Kevin McCall, aged 39, of St Pauls Road in Southsea, was jailed for 3 years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Alfred Shortman, aged 32, of Kendal Avenue in Portsmouth, was jailed for 2 years 6 months for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Perry Blackford, aged 34, of Dover Road in Portsmouth, was jailed for 2 years 3 months for conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Saunders, aged 50, of Nelson Avenue in Portsmouth, was handed a 3 month sentence suspended for 12 months for possession of cocaine.

Edwards was the head of the organised crime group, with the other defendants playing key roles in moving cash and drugs for him.

In total, it’s estimated that Edwards’ operation sold 60kg of cocaine in Portsmouth.

Lay, McCall and Blackford assisted with the movement of cash and drugs with couriers with professionally built hidden compartments inside vehicles used in the transportation while Shortman was a customer who bought large quantities of cocaine from Edwards for onward sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lebleb worked within another organised crime group but laundered large quantities of cash for members of Edwards’ gang.

Prior to leaving the UK, however, he enjoyed his ill-gotten gains, buying himself a new car, a 4 bedroom house, and a holiday to Dubai.

He also splashed thousands of pounds on designer goods from Harrods in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent convictions of these eight defendants follows the sentencing of five other criminals, who were snared as part of this investigation for drugs supply after police raided a lockup in Clamp Farm, Newtown, back in 2019 which was linked to Edwards.

The following individuals previously received a combined jail term of more than 37 years:

Lee Matthews, aged 39, of Field Way, Denmead was jailed for 15 years in January 2021 for conspiracy to supply cocaine and amphetamine.

Jason Stanley, aged 23, of Lovedean Lane, Waterlooville, was jailed for 7 years 6 months in January 2021 for conspiracy to supply cocaine and amphetamine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Hey, aged 43, of Hollam Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for 7 years 6 months in January 2021 for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

David Mulvoy, aged 39, of Kirpal Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for 7 years 4 months in September 2019 for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.