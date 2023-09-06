Watch more videos on Shots!

Police conducted enquiries connected to issues at the address in St Mark’s Court, Westfield Road, where Gosport Borough Council officers have been responding to the poor condition of the property.

There have been problems at the block of flats and the council has had to step in to intervene including fire risks, mouse infestations, leaks, poor sanitary facilities and uncleared rubbish.

Recently, the council's environmental health team served a prohibition order which resulted in the tenants being removed from the flat, and the property boarded up on August 30.

Sergeant Willis, of the Priority Crime Team, said: “Persistent anti-social behaviour, drug use, drug dealing and exploitation of vulnerable people at this address has been a blight on the community for far too long.

“The closure marks a triumph in the collaborative efforts of Gosport Borough Council as well as PCSO Broster from the Gosport Neighbourhoods Policing team and officers from the Fareham & Gosport Priority Crime Team.

“We are grateful for the local community who have provided information to us about the issues linked to drugs supply and ASB, and we will continue to take action against others who persist in making life miserable for local residents in this area."