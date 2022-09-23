Garden lovers invited to explore flowers through art history at upcoming Havant talk
A SOCIETY is inviting gardening lovers to an upcoming Havant talk set to explore the long history of flowers in art.
Havant and District Horticultural Society will welcome experienced speaker Glenn Duggan to deliver a talk entitled Flowers in Art.
It will be held at The United Reformed Church Hall in Elm Lane at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 28.
Members and non-members are all welcome to attend the talk, which charges a £2 entrance fee - including tea and a biscuit.
Liam Hutchings, society chair, said: ‘Over the centuries artists have captured the rich symbolism of flowers and tracing the changes of meanings of roses, carnations, irises, etc. ‘A change too from the usual gardening subjects.’
Established in 1943, Havant and District Horticultural Society hosts monthly talks on gardening topics and an annual summer show, as well as social functions and outings.
Visit havanthorticulturalsociety.org.uk to find out more about events.