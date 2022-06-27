Garden walkabout event in Gosport to raise money for new parish centre

The annual Alverstoke Garden Walkabout will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5pm, raising money for the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Project.

With 15 homes opening throughout Alverstoke in Gosport, people can wander into people’s back gardens with teas, home-made cakes and even a Pimms tent at the current parish centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An architect's design for the new Alverstoke Parish Centre, to be built near St Mary's Church

The regeneration project has been running for several years, and is raising money for a new parish centre. Planning permission has been granted and official plans for the building have been drawn up, but further funding still needs to be secured.

Last year more 500 people visited the Alverstoke Garden Walkabout, bought plants and cuttings and enjoyed teas, raising in excess of £6,000 for the parish fund.