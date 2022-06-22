Get naked in The Great British Skinny Dip and raise money for the British Heart Foundation

The campaign by British Naturism (BN) is aimed at raising funds for the BHF, and promoting greater understanding of naturism and social nudity, as well as encouraging acceptance of and participation in it.

BN is reporting significant increases in new joiners since the 2020 lockdown.

Andrew Welch, national spokesman for British Naturism said: ‘Naturism as a lifestyle has been linked to many health benefits including stress relief, body confidence, mental health, well-being and the pure enjoyment and sense of liberation!

Nudists take part in the annual North East Skinny Dip as the sun rises at Druridge Bay in Northumberland. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images

‘The Great British Skinny Dip offers the opportunity for people to get involved in a fun way whilst raising funds for a fantastic national charity and to discover that, despite convention, there’s nothing to compare with swimming without a costume.

‘We want to add even more skinny dips before the summer is out. If you know of a suitable, safe swimming venue – pools, leisure centres, lakes, rivers, beaches – please consider hosting an event. You’ll find masses of resources to help you on our website.’

There are no skinny dips listed yet for Hampshire, but Eastney Beach is a popular local haven for naturists.

Emily Lyle, fundraising manager at the BHF said: ‘We are thrilled to be working in partnership with British Naturism and we will be encouraging our fundraisers all over the UK to take part in this exciting, if unusual, opportunity to raise money for our cause.’