Get spooky with family friendly fun at Havant garden centre’s Halloween festivities

Youngsters are invited to Little Scare-lings, which will be taking place at Dobbies’ Havant store between October 27 and 30.

Kids up to age 10 are encouraged to come dressed in their most terrifying costume where their scare-factor will be put to the test.

Children will have the chance to perfect their scare tactics, showcase their monster strut in a group parade, and take part in making their very own monster plant pot to take home. Dobbies will award each child with their very own scare certificate at the end of the session.

Between 27-30 October, the Dobbies store in Havant will host a spooktacular set of Halloween activities for kids up to the age 10. Picture: Fraser Band

In addition to the activities, there’s the chance to enjoy some tasty treats, with fish fingers and tomato pasta on the menu, with gluten free and vegetarian options also available. Children will also receive a Halloween cupcake.

Adults can enjoy Dobbies’ ever-popular afternoon tea, with a selection of finger sandwiches, mini cakes, and baked slices.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies, said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming families across Havant to our Halloween event.

‘Taking inspiration from our popular Little Seedlings programme, Little Scare-lings gives children the chance to join in some fantastically-spooky fun.’

Tickets for Little Scare-lings are available now at dobbies.com, and booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Activities are aimed at children aged from three to 10, but those aged under three can participate with adult supervision.