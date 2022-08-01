Tony Ferguson and his colleagues only lasted for two hours in the lockdown down building in Military Road.

They claim to have ‘heard voices’ and had stones thrown at them by an ‘unseen force’ – discovering burnt ouija boards and other elements of witchcraft along the way.

Tony Ferguson and other ghost hunters from Ghost2Ghost explored a former animal research lab, in Military Road, Gosport, that was abandoned.

Mr Ferguson, and three other paranormal experts from Ghost2Ghost, Debbie McCall, Emily Cowell and Sandy, were all left shaken and unnerved by the experience – much of which they captured on video and shared on TikTok.

He told The News: ‘There were no expectations, but we were quite surprised at the activity we were getting.

‘We were hearing a deep male voice responding to us and not in a nice way, shouting expletives at me when I coughed.

‘I’m the only male there, so I’m not going to be coughing and shouting swear words at myself.’

The ghost hunters said they heard paranormal voices, which they believe they captured on video.

The 37-year-old said the former military base was converted into an animal research lab, before being shut down in 1990.

He added that creatures were put in water tanks to test how they would deal with the pressure on their bodies.

Mr Ferguson said tests also happened to humans, to see if they could handle being in underwater vessels such as submarines.

The ghost hunters spent two hours in the locked down location in the late evening, and the women were supposedly pressured by voices.

Inside the abandoned building.