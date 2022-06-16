It is a highly-invasive species and spreads by distributing seeds.

Giant hogweed hotspots in Hampshire. Picture: WhatShed

RHS warn that it poses ‘serious risk’ to people who are unaware of its potential for harm.

In case you are wondering about where giant hogweed is a problem in Hampshire, an interactive map has been created and shows areas where it is most likely to grow.

You can view WhatShed’s interactive map here – and see a screenshot featured in our article.

RHS says that giant hogweed is a relative of cow parsley.