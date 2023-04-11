The group is based in the Baffins and Copnor area and currently has around 20 girls and young women as members, with nine volunteer leaders.

The service included reading prayers, presenting awards, and doing an action song for the occasion – all of which was followe by tea and cake. The group also had a party instead of their usual meeting on the 27th.

The group had MP for Portsmouth South,Stephen Morgan, the deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Tom Coles, plus former and current girls brigade members in attendance. The event also had the support of friends.

The Girls Brigade Group has celebrated their 80th anniversary with over 100 people turning up in support.

Stephen said: '8th Portsmouth Girls’ Brigade does such fantastic work in providing girls and young women with great opportunities to learn new skills, grow in confidence and make new friends’.

This group is for young girls and young women from all kinds of backgrounds. It is a safe place for these girls to learn new skill sets, earn awards/badges, make a difference in the community, and discover more about the Christian faith.

Team leader Catherine Burt said: ‘We can’t begin to imagine the hundreds of girls and young women the group has worked with over the past 80 years, but we hope to continue to be a positive influence in the lives of girls and young women over the next 80! We welcome new members so please get in touch if you know someone who would like to join us.’