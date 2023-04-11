Industrial action has been ongoing for the past few months as junior doctors and nurses continue their battle with the government to see full pay restoration.

The strikes today are one of many that has happened this year and they are not expected to be the last and the walk outs are due to be some of the biggest examples of action in years.

BMA junior doctor committee co-chair Dr Vivek Trivedi said: ‘We were knocking on the Health Secretary’s door, asking to meet with him to negotiate a settlement to this dispute, long before the current strike got underway. We have been in a formal dispute since October. He refused to respond and meet us until we had a strike ballot result.

Junior doctors and their families and friends outside the entrance to QA Hospital, Cosham, Portsmouth, at the previous junior doctor strikes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We have always maintained our aim is for full pay restoration - to reverse the more than 26 percent real terms pay cuts Mr. Barclay’s government have imposed on us over the past 15 years putting starting salaries up by just £5 per hour to £19.’

Junior doctors at QA Hospital, Cosham, are going to be standing in unity at the picket line to stand their ground against the government in a bid to see a wage increase.