Despite leading on the first day, it was not to be for Dylan Fletcher’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team as Peter Burling’s Black Foils cinched victory, bumping New Zealand to the top of the 2025 Season leaderboard. Fletcher came away with a respectable second-place, while Sebastian Schneiter’s Swiss SailGP Team finished third in the team’s first-ever event final.

Taking to the winners’ podium, Burling commended his team’s performance: “It was nice racing out there. We were riding some pretty challenging conditions and to pull off today, as a group, we're super pleased. Going into the European series as the winners is something we're really proud of and we’re looking forward to continuing to build on that. I’m really pleased with the way we fought today.”

In a showdown on the Solent, Burling’s team showed the fleet just who’s back in charge, after the nail-biting three boat final had Switzerland, Emirates GBR and New Zealand all jostling for the top spot throughout the duration of the shortened-course sprint final. It marks the second time New Zealand has stolen the Brits’ home victory – Burling beat Sir Ben Ainslie in Plymouth in Season 3.

Emirates GBR Hannah Mills reflected: “Obviously, we're pretty gutted not to win. We felt like this weekend, everyone was sailing so well, so to not quite manage to do it in the final is obviously super disappointing. But I think as a team, we're just so proud of how we bounced back after a couple of rough events. And just to do it here, we're so very proud – we hear how loud it was, it was amazing.”

After racing ended, the Southsea Race Stadium transformed once again into an epic shoreline party, with international DJ superstar, Pete Tong, taking to the mainstage for SailGP’s Après-Sail celebrations.

