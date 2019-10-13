Goodwood cancels final race day over safety fears

THE LAST day of the racing season has been cancelled over safety fears.

The team at Goodwood Racecourse announced this morning that racing would be off due to the bad weather.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We regret to inform you that the Season Finale at Goodwood Racecourse on Sunday October 13 has been abandoned.

‘This is due to the extensive wet weather which we have experienced over the last few days and the unsafe racing conditions which it has caused.

‘The safety of the jockeys, horses and our racegoers continue to be our utmost priority and we hope you can understand why this decision has been made.

‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused and very much hope to welcome you back to the racecourse in 2020.’

All ticket buyers can get a full refund on their tickets and any restaurant and car park passes by calling the ticket office on 01243 755055, with a booking reference number to hand.

The ticket office will be open today until 4pm and tomorrow between 9am and 5pm.