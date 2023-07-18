Festival of cosplay and comics will take place at Fratton Community Centre - here is what you can expect
A group of cosplayers, who regularly attend comic and cosplay events, have come together to offer their very first event at Fratton Community Centre on July 29.
The event will take place between 10am and 4pm and adults will have to pay £5 each on the door – children under 14 will go free.
The comic and cosplay festival will be hosting a range of activities including face painting, craft stalls, comic stalls and there will also be photo opportunities for everyone.
Fans will be able to snap a picture with The Simpsons who will be sat on a Homer Simpson’s sofa and people can also get a photograph of Star Wars’ Tauntaun.
Samantha Devine, one of the organisers of the event, said: ‘Most of our stalls will be themed around comics – we have got a man launching one of his latest comic so there will be a launch for that.
‘We started all of this at the beginning of the year so it has taken quite a while and we are also hoping to have a horror con next October an that seems to be more popular.
‘I am really excited, I’m a bit nervous to see how it all turns out and I think it will be a good day.’
If you are looking to get tickets, they will be available on the door.