News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Festival of cosplay and comics will take place at Fratton Community Centre - here is what you can expect

A festival of cosplay and comics will be taking place in Fratton next weekend and ticket holders are in for a treat – this is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read

A group of cosplayers, who regularly attend comic and cosplay events, have come together to offer their very first event at Fratton Community Centre on July 29.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm and adults will have to pay £5 each on the door – children under 14 will go free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The comic and cosplay festival will be hosting a range of activities including face painting, craft stalls, comic stalls and there will also be photo opportunities for everyone.

There will be a comic and cosplay festival taking place at Fratton Community Centre next weekend. Pictured: Sam Devine and some of the organisersThere will be a comic and cosplay festival taking place at Fratton Community Centre next weekend. Pictured: Sam Devine and some of the organisers
There will be a comic and cosplay festival taking place at Fratton Community Centre next weekend. Pictured: Sam Devine and some of the organisers
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Denmead Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection

Fans will be able to snap a picture with The Simpsons who will be sat on a Homer Simpson’s sofa and people can also get a photograph of Star Wars’ Tauntaun.

Samantha Devine, one of the organisers of the event, said: ‘Most of our stalls will be themed around comics – we have got a man launching one of his latest comic so there will be a launch for that.

‘We started all of this at the beginning of the year so it has taken quite a while and we are also hoping to have a horror con next October an that seems to be more popular.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I am really excited, I’m a bit nervous to see how it all turns out and I think it will be a good day.’

If you are looking to get tickets, they will be available on the door.

Related topics:Ofsted