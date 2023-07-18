The event will take place between 10am and 4pm and adults will have to pay £5 each on the door – children under 14 will go free.

The comic and cosplay festival will be hosting a range of activities including face painting, craft stalls, comic stalls and there will also be photo opportunities for everyone.

There will be a comic and cosplay festival taking place at Fratton Community Centre next weekend. Pictured: Sam Devine and some of the organisers

Fans will be able to snap a picture with The Simpsons who will be sat on a Homer Simpson’s sofa and people can also get a photograph of Star Wars’ Tauntaun.

‘We started all of this at the beginning of the year so it has taken quite a while and we are also hoping to have a horror con next October an that seems to be more popular.

‘I am really excited, I’m a bit nervous to see how it all turns out and I think it will be a good day.’