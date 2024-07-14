Goodwood Festival of Speed: 78 pictures of amazing supercars including Porsche, Mercedes and Ford

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the key dates in the motoring calendar.

Thousands of petrolheads descended on Chichester to see supercars of all shapes and sizes in the flesh. Some of the most iconic brands in motoring were there, including Porsche, Mercedes and Ford.

Drifting competitions, rallying and other speed races were but on show in front of packed crowds. Here are 78 pictures of some of the vehicles at the event.

Petrolheads flocked to the motoring festival which saw countless amounts of supercars and other vehicles.

1. Goodwood Festival of Speed

2. Goodwood Festival of Speed

3. Goodwood Festival of Speed

4. Goodwood Festival of Speed

