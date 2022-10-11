Goodwoof invites everyone and their dog to the Big Dog Walk in aid of Pets As Therapy

To celebrate the launch of Goodwoof, presented by MARS Petcare on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 2 2023, registrations are opening for the Goodwoof Big Dog Walk at the Goodwood Motor Circuit from 12pm–2pm on Sunday November 6, straight after Breakfast Club.

The distance around the circuit is just under 2.5 miles – a leisurely walk without traffic or other obstacles – giving walkers the chance to meet up with friends and their dogs.

The Big Dog Walk will raise money for Goodwoof’s official charity for 2023, Pets As Therapy.

Goodwoof launches the the Big Dog Walk to raise money for Pets As Therapy, the official charity for Goodwoof 2023.

The charity seeks to give everyone, whatever their circumstances, the chance to enjoy the benefits of cuddling a friendly dog or cat.

Special guests on the day, who will be starting off the walk and arriving at the Breakfast Club, will be Diego, a gentle Great Dane, and his owner, Carlos in their motorbike and sidecar combination.

Locals around their home in Wembley are used to spotting Carlos riding his motorbike with Diego snuggled in the sidecar sporting goggles.

Carlos said: ‘We are very much looking forward to heading down to the Goodwood Motor Circuit to celebrate the launch of tickets becoming available for next year’s Goodwoof, enjoy all the sights and sounds of the legendary Breakfast Club and, of course, support the amazing and essential work that Pets As Therapy carry out.’

Volunteers and their animals visit establishments such as schools, care homes, hospitals, hospices and prisons as part of their work.

Clare Davis, CEO of Pets As Therapy (PAT) said: ‘We strive to ensure that as many people as possible across the UK, can have access to the companionship of an animal.

‘PAT ambassador, James Middleton, spent both days at Goodwoof this year, riding around the event on a bike with a boxful of his own dogs on board, letting visitors know exactly how essential the work carried out by PAT volunteers and their animals can be to people from all walks of life.’