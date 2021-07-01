Goodyear Blimp Portsmouth: 20 photos capturing the iconic airship's flight over the city today
GOODYEAR’S famous blimp flew over Portsmouth this afternoon.
The iconic airship carrying the US tire manufacturer’s logo made its way over the city just before 2pm.
It flew west from Sussex and circled briefly before proceeding over Gosport and the surrounding areas.
The blimp’s passage over the south coast marks the end of its first UK tour in 10 years.
Goodyear UK’s official Twitter account said at 1.55pm: ‘Are you at the top of the @SpinnakerTower? Or enjoying some much-deserved retail therapy at @GunwharfQuays? Put down those shopping bags and give us a wave #GoodyearBlimp.’
MORE NEWS: Paulsgrove e-scooter rider, 19, dies after crash with car as family pay tribute to 'loving' son
Many heeded the advice and sent The News this assortment of photos as the Goodyear Blimp passed Portsmouth.
The Goodyear Blimp is known across the world for its aerial coverage of the most-watched events in sports and entertainment, ranging from FA Cup Finals at Wembley to Live Aid.
The semi-rigid Zeppelin NT airship measures over 75m in length and almost 18m in height.