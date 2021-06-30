The Goodyear Blimp will be flying over Portsmouth - here's when you can see it

The Goodyear Blimp will be flying over Portsmouth on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The iconic Goodyear blimp will be passing through the skies over the city on July 1.

It will also pass over Southampton and Winchester.

The blimp is passing over the south coast as the final leg of its UK tour.

It's the first time in 10 years that the Goodyear blimp has been in British skies.

The blimp is known throughout the world for its aerial coverage of the most-watched events in sports and entertainment, ranging from FA Cup Finals at Wembley to Live Aid.

The semi-rigid Zeppelin NT airship measures over 75m in length and almost 18m in height.

The Goodyear blimp is more commonly seen flying in the United States at major sporting events including NASCAR races, NBA games and PGA golf events.

It made its first European flight over Cardington, England, in June 1972.

