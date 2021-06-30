The Goodyear Blimp will be flying over Portsmouth - here's when you can see it

A FAMOUS blimp will be flying over Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:51 pm
The Goodyear Blimp will be flying over Portsmouth on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The iconic Goodyear blimp will be passing through the skies over the city on July 1.

It will also pass over Southampton and Winchester.

The blimp is passing over the south coast as the final leg of its UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Euro 2020 excitement builds as Portsmouth pubs report roaring trade ahead of Eng...

It's the first time in 10 years that the Goodyear blimp has been in British skies.

The blimp is known throughout the world for its aerial coverage of the most-watched events in sports and entertainment, ranging from FA Cup Finals at Wembley to Live Aid.

The semi-rigid Zeppelin NT airship measures over 75m in length and almost 18m in height.

SEE ALSO: England's Euro 2020 games won't get big screen treatment in Portsmouth

The Goodyear blimp is more commonly seen flying in the United States at major sporting events including NASCAR races, NBA games and PGA golf events.

It made its first European flight over Cardington, England, in June 1972.

Will you be keeping your eyes peeled for Goodyear blimp? Let us know in the comments below.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

PortsmouthSouthamptonWinchester