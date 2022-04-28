Gosport and Fareham charity Acts of Kindness plead for food bank support after stocks reach 'critical' point

Acts of Kindness at Gosport’s Basepoint Business Centre helps about 50 families through their food bank service each week.

They are currently at crisis point and are desperate for donations after families are affected by a rise in the cost of living, with many still coping with struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As supplies are running low and the charity is unable to stockpile, donations are needed as a matter of urgency.

Crisis organisation Acts of Kindness say they are 'critically' low in food supplies to serve the Fareham and Gosport community. Pictured from left is Joy Godbold, Donna Rickard, Rachel Alexander, Lisa Walker, Jayne Keepence, Helen Lucas and Mel Bailey and Belinda Davis.

Basics like bread, milk, cereal, sanitary products, toiletries and tinned foods are among the many products ‘crucial’ to keeping their food parcel service running as well as cash donations to pay for supplies.

Acts of Kindness run multiple community projects to help residents facing an immediate crisis and is run by volunteers and trustees.

Volunteer Mel Bailey has helped out at the charity’s food bank for the last 18 months.

Throughout this period, this is the lowest she has ever seen supplies.

Volunteer Belinda Davis with empty baskets at Acts of Kindness.

She said: ‘Currently our food stocks are critically low. We will shortly be unable to help these families and it’s shameful that we can’t.

‘Our food donations are not forthcoming for various reasons.

‘The demand for our service is increasing due to the cost of living. It’s quite sad that this is happening in this day and age. Normally we have crates and crates but now we have nothing.’

Vegetables boxes are quickly depleting.

The charity deliver food parcels of tinned foods, hygiene products, pasta sauces, fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy and the basics to get people through the week. Drivers who volunteer for the charity have even delivered to families who live as far as Wickham.

Hilary Bremner, schools liaison lead for the charity, said: ‘Each day is different but since April 1 we've probably done around 10 or 11 parcels a day. The demand has grown. We’re feeding 150 people per week.

‘It's partly because the cost of living has gone up and there isn't as much spare money around. Also, part of it is the perception that with lockdowns gone and furlough ended its lost its momentum.

‘[People’s] perception of the need for those things may have diminished.

‘At the moment we are sometimes only providing food parcels which will get people through the next couple of days. We used to have supplies to last them the week.’

To donate, visit Gosport Asda and Fareham Tesco where there are collection points in store. There is also information on the list of collection point via their Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/aoksolent/