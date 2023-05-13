Elizabeth ‘Bet’ Hoyles, of Gosport, was attacked by a resident at Autism Hampshire care home. She was pushed over in August 2018 and suffered permanent damage to her arm.

Mrs Hoyles, who has a support worker for 23 years, was left with continuous arm pain after the assault – which has had a severe impact on her life. Her ability to enjoy her beloved hobbies of cycling and dressmaking have been greatly impeded.

Mrs Hoyles has been left with psychological and physical pain since the incident. Picture: Adobe Stock.

The 70-year-old said she does not blame the patient, who suffers from severe autism, but was enraged by the lack of support from her former employer. She flagged up concerns with management about the resident’s increasingly volatile behaviour – with the patient lashing out and hitting people. Those warnings fell on deaf ears.

Mrs Hoyles had to retire early due to her injuries. She said: ‘I’m disgusted with how I was treated by Autism Hampshire. ‘I received no care and support from them. I and other supply staff were treated appallingly.

‘They failed to review supply staff incidents with residents and make sure any change in risk was properly communicated. They also failed to employ enough staff and provide adequate training to help support the highly complex needs of vulnerable residents.

‘There are countless other examples of social care staff being badly treated and they shouldn’t have to put up with it.’ Mrs Hoyles has been left with debilitating psychological problems following the attack, on top of her physical pain.

She has been awarded £30,000 in compensation following help from Thompsons Solicitors and Unison. ‘I’m a lot less confident since the incident,’ Mrs Hoyles said.

‘I’ve become very withdrawn and don’t go out as often as I used to. I have to rely on my husband to drive me about.

‘On a positive note, Thompsons has been brilliant. They’ve been incredibly supportive, along with my union, Unison.’

Joanne Soccard, of Thompsons Solicitors – who represented Mrs Hoyles – said it was a ‘horrible incident’ and Autism Hampshire failed in its duty of care. She added: ‘Someone who works tirelessly every day to care and support vulnerable people shouldn’t be left exposed to unsafe working conditions by their employer.