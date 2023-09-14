Gosport charity R;pple gets big financial boost to continue their ‘game changing’ suicide prevention work

R;pple charity founder Alice Hendy, second from left back row, with her team at this year's R;pplefest event. Picture: Keith Woodland

The R;pple Suicide Prevention charity has been awarded £30,000 by the Rose Patterson Trust, as part of an overall £216,500 donation to 12 charities across the UK.

The Trust Trustees selected a geographically disparate cohort of grant recipients working to prevent suicide in their local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the selection process emphasised two areas - innovative, progressive approaches to suicide prevention, and direct intervention at suicide hotspots.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tech charity R;pple were awarded a grant for their leading work in delivering a platform which intercepts harmful internet searches.

R;pple replaces content with a message of hope and signposting toward appropriate local support.

“This software is a real game changer in the fight against suicide with huge potential for scale and widespread adoption,” said the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The internet has sadly become the go-to place for people seeking tips on how to end their lives.

“Ripple can reach them at this critical time, often when they are at their lowest and most isolated.

“The software has been downloaded a staggering 950,000 times across businesses, schools and universities, home computers and many other areas.

“This has resulted in over 5,000 harmful searches being intercepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“R;pple, despite only starting in 2021, is now available in 13 languages across 35 countries.”

The Trust grant will support R;pple with two main areas. Firstly, provide funding to help with technical development - their next step is to become smartphone and tablet compatible.

Secondly, the grant will provide resources to increase marketing.

Alice Hendy, founder of R;pple Suicide Prevention, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the beneficiary of The Rose Paterson Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission is to prevent suicide via innovative, digital means and stop other families from losing a loved one to suicide.