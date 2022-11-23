Gosport Churches are hosting a carol concert for Sophie's Legacy and Barnardo's to 'do some good' this Christmas

On Friday 25 November, Churches in Gosport will come together to launch a Carol Concert at 7.30pm at Bay House School, in Gosport, to raise money for two children’s charities – Sophie's Legacy and Barnardo's.

Sean Blackman, minister for Freedom Church in Gosport and one of the organisers of the event said: ‘Christmas is about children and very often there are people who are really struggling at this time and need extra support, particularly because it’s such special time for families.

‘It’s just the good people of Gosport coming together to do good. It will usher in the Christmas season with the first carol concert in the area, everyone’s invited, faith or no faith. Let’s all make a difference together.’

Pictured is: Sean Blackman Picture: Keith Woodland (200221-14)

The event, which costs £10 for two people, will see guest speaker, evangelist and author Canon J. John, give a talk as well as a visit from the deputy mayor. Refreshments, including mince pies, will also be provided at the end of the concert.

Sophie’s Legacy was set up in memory of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall of Stubbington, who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour. Her last wishes were to help other children in her position.

Sean added: ‘They do hospital visits which can be quite expensive with parking, and we also want to support a charity helping children from all kinds of backgrounds whose families are struggling because of the cost-of-living going up. We just want to make sure that each child has a full tummy and keeps warm.’

Sophie’s mother Charlotte has lobbied MPs over childhood cancer care, and Sophie’s Legacy has also aims which include getting more play specialists into hospital, improving children’s hospital food, and making sure parents are fed when staying with their child.

There are also aims to see more money diverted to researching childhood cancer – from the current total of three per cent, and to see more GPs, nurses and other health professionals trained in childhood cancer.

To buy tickets for the event visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebrate-the-child-the-peoples-carol-concert-tickets-468426756037

