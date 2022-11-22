Lee-on-the-Solent’s new Raw Pet Food Pantry, which opened up in March, is getting involved in the annual Christmas market this year – but they are doing things slightly differently.

The team at the pet store have decided to switch up Christmas and give pets a pamper as they are treating them to a Santapaws grotto where precious pooches will meet Santa and then receive a treat.

The grotto will be running from 3pm to 8pm and has already seen a huge amount of interest from dog owners as they have already sold a third of their tickets since Monday and are expecting people to fill up their spaces quickly.

Not only will dogs receive a greeting from Santa, but they can also head over to the dog deli and bar, which is the first one to be seen in Hampshire yet, and the pups will be able to find a range of festive treats including pupcakes, cheesebones, gingerbread, mince pies, turkey & cranberry pies, liver shapes and eclairs.

They can then enjoy a tipple from a list of beverages including beer, white wine, rose wine and gin and tonic.

Craig McIldoon, general manager at the Lee-on-the-Solent site, said: ‘There is nothing for humans, we don’t worry about them, this is all for dogs.

‘This is our first Christmas in Lee and to be fair we are loving it and the event. We are so excited about it because we have never done anything like this before.’

The Lee-on-Solent Christmas market is set to see a number of stalls from local businesses as well as music and the big Christmas light switch on which will happen in the evening.

Craig added: ‘In the small time since we have been open the response has been fantastic so we wanted to give something back to the customers and community.’

The shop has also got a sister branch in Hedge End which is also taking part in a Christmas market in Shedfield.

