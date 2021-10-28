The view across Stokes Bay Picture by Donald Insall Associates

The council is looking to approve a new way of managing memorial benches in what it calls a 'clear and consistent' way.

Due to the current level of demand, Streetscene undertook a review of the service which pointed out the need for a more rigid procedure.

Cllr Philip Raffaelli, chairman of the community board said: ‘This has been going on for 30 years or so, but it’s become increasingly popular over the years and we’re now at the point where there are either too many benches or there are benches committed to places that have not yet been put in place.

‘The area of most concern is Stokes Bay because it's the most popular area. We discussed it with the local Friends of Stokes Bay group and they’re really concerned.

‘Although the council has been speaking with people I don't think they've fully communicated to the public that we were getting over-saturated.

‘A few months ago we closed the list completely. There were about 40 people we couldn't allocate an upcoming space to, and we took a pause to review the policy and that’s what this is about.

‘To grant a licence to sponsor a bench will now last 10 years with the option to sponsor a further five years.

‘When that lapses the plaque will be removed and returned to the family and then the space will be made available for someone else who wants to commemorate a lost member of their family.'

The introduction of a 10-year agreement will allow the council to maintain records for applicants and a maintenance schedule.

The policy will also ensure that the benches have a common appearance, style and size appropriate for the location.