The Integrated Care Board for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight said the Bury Road Surgery in Gosport will close following the resignation of the GP partner, Dr Carl Anandan.

A statement from the Integrated Care Board said: ‘We can confirm that the GP applied to us that he wanted to rescind his resignation, and put a proposal forward for a nurse-led model to run the surgery.

‘However members of the Primary Care Operational Group for south east Hampshire, which includes GPs and nurses who specialise in quality of service assurance, were not reassured that the practice could be run effectively or would continue to be viable or, most importantly, that the plan before them would provide a safe clinical service for patients at a time when the practice is already being closely monitored by the Care Quality Commission about its level of performance. The resignation therefore still stands.

‘We are now working with the other GP practices in Gosport with a view to having a “managed dispersal” of the registered patient list. This means we will be moving patients to other practices where there is capacity to take them. We will be writing to all registered patients to explain the process about what will happen as soon as we have more details to give them.’

The care board admitted the situation was ‘far from ideal for the patients’ but patients have been asked to take no action. ‘It will be business as usual at Bury Road until the end of March. The surgery will continue to be open for all its patients who need appointments or want to access other services,’ the statement continued.

‘We would also respectfully ask patients to please respect the situation of all the staff who work at Bury Road for whom this is particularly worrying time. Thank you. We undertake to keep patients informed of any further developments.’

Dr Anandan, in a statement, said: ‘It is with great sadness that I must inform you all, that I am retiring from Bury Road Surgery from the end of December 2022. I will still be the senior partner until my notice expires in March 2023.

‘I have met with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) and await the decision as to what will be happening to Bury Road surgery (BRS).

‘Until then, I would please urge you to do nothing. You are still patients at this practice and the ICB will write to you to clarify the process over continuity of care for patients as soon as possible. They will be communicating with you, including via this website, to keep you informed of developments.’