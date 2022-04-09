Bridgemary couple Martin and Theresa Deem were travelling along Military Road on Sunday, March 27, when they came within ‘a millimetre’ of their car striking a boy on a bike as he set off to cross the road – seemingly checking his phone but not his surroundings.

Martin’s dash-cam footage captures the moment he has to swerve the family’s Vauxhall Mokka into the opposite lane – free of traffic – in order to avoid colliding with the boy.

The 56-year-old said: ‘As you can see from the video it was driving down Military Road, which is a 40mph road.

A Gosport couple have caught a hair-raising near miss on their car's dash-cam.

‘I see this kid on the bike and I thought he could do something.

‘When he came out in front of me, I thought, ‘oh my god’.

‘Because I was aware of him I was quick to react.

‘If I had put the brakes on I would have still hit him. I needed to swerve.

‘There was a millimetre between us.’

Martin pulled over and got out to check that the boy wasn’t shaken up by the near-miss – but he ‘scooted off pretty quick’ down Cambridge Road.

He said: ‘I think he was embarrassed.’

Theresa later posted the footage to social media in the hope that it will teach others to be more careful when using the road.

The HR assistant said: ‘It was just to try to get a message out there that this could have ended Mother’s Day in a completely different way.

‘Please can everyone teach our children better road safety.

‘It made us say to our children, ‘we cannot reiterate enough how important it is to be aware of your surroundings’.

‘The boy was completely oblivious to us.’

The road has seen a few near misses with school children crossing between parked cars, according to Martin.