The £250,000 funding from BAE Systems will be used to create two new voluntary hubs in Portsmouth.

This news comes shortly after the publication of new research by Hive Portsmouth, a charity which co-ordinates and supports the city’s voluntary sector.

Drawing on conversations with more than 100 voluntary sector organisations in the area, the study shows that one in 10 such offering wellbeing services in Portsmouth were forced to close due to the pandemic.

Revd Canon Bob White.

Hive Portsmouth will deliver and manage both of the new hubs, working in partnership with BAE Systems to spur voluntary sector recovery by allowing groups to share facilities, reduce costs and collaborate on projects.

David Mitchard, managing director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to support Hive Portsmouth in creating these essential new voluntary sector hubs for our community.

‘BAE Systems employs more than 3,000 people in Portsmouth, many of whom are born and bred in the city.

‘Contributing to our local community is important to us and it’s great to be able to offer some very practical help for a sector which has been significantly affected by the pandemic and which creates huge value for Portsmouth and its residents.’

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of a number of groups which provided services such as social welfare and support to disabled and elderly clients.

Hive Portsmouth’s research shows that of the total of 254 groups which provide or provided wellbeing services in the city, 29 organisations ceased to operate in the past two years – a total of 11 per cent.

Mental ill health of service users and organisation staff, increased demand for services, increased running costs, reduced ability to fundraise, lockdown restrictions, and pressure on volunteers and staff were all cited as creating a highly challenging environment for the sector.

David Mitchard, managing director of BAE Systems' Maritime Services business. Picture: BAE Systems

However, Rev Canon Bob White, chair of Hive Portsmouth Trustees, said that the ‘generous’ funding will help the city’s voluntary sector to recover after the ‘real impact’ of the pandemic.

He pointed out that organisations have seen their finances take a hit when 55 per cent of charities and groups saw an increase in demand.

Fr Bob added: ‘The hubs that will be created with BAE Systems’ generous funding will allow organisations to share and reduce costs with the added benefits of increased collaboration and even better service provision.

‘We look forward to working with BAE Systems and its employees and creating a lasting partnership for the benefit of our city.’

One of the new hubs will be in the city centre and the other in the north of the city, with exact locations yet to be revealed.

Stephen Baily, director of culture and city development at Portsmouth City Council, is responsible for the area’s voluntary sector.

He said: ‘Hive Portsmouth's work has supported organisations and individuals across the city and the funding from BAE Systems will allow them to expand their work to offer even more help across the voluntary and community sector.’