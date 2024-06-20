Gosport fire: Eight Hill Park houses affected with firefighters battling blaze overnight - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:12 BST
A Gosport street has been shut this morning as fire fighters assess the damage caused by a fire which affected multiple houses.

Firefighters were called to Hill Park Road in Gosport last night (June 19) responding to reports a house fire. The blaze was put out around 2am but not before causing damage to eight terraced house.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that multiple crews spent the night and the early hours of this morning controlling the fire which originated in a domestic three-storey home and spread through the roof, affecting seven neighbouring properties. The fire was isolated and extinguished using two hose reels. The incident has been scaled down.

A statement said: “Two casualties have been treated at the scene and released, without needing further treatment. Nine adults and four children have been displaced from the affected properties and are in the care of emergency planning.”

The fire appeared to spread across the roof of the terraced houses

The fire appeared to spread across the roof of the terraced houses

Firefighters tackled a blaze that affected eight houses in Hill Park Road, Gosport. Fire crews remain at the scene to assess the damage and the cause.

Firefighters tackled a blaze that affected eight houses in Hill Park Road, Gosport. Fire crews remain at the scene to assess the damage and the cause.

Workers board up houses that have been affected by the late night fire.

Workers board up houses that have been affected by the late night fire.

Fire crews remain in the street assessing the damage and the cause of the fire.

Fire crews remain in the street assessing the damage and the cause of the fire.

