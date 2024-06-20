Firefighters were called to Hill Park Road in Gosport last night (June 19) responding to reports a house fire. The blaze was put out around 2am but not before causing damage to eight terraced house.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that multiple crews spent the night and the early hours of this morning controlling the fire which originated in a domestic three-storey home and spread through the roof, affecting seven neighbouring properties. The fire was isolated and extinguished using two hose reels. The incident has been scaled down.

A statement said: “Two casualties have been treated at the scene and released, without needing further treatment. Nine adults and four children have been displaced from the affected properties and are in the care of emergency planning.”

1 . Hill Park Road fire The fire appeared to spread across the roof of the terraced housesPhoto: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Hill Park Road fire Firefighters tackled a blaze that affected eight houses in Hill Park Road, Gosport. Fire crews remain at the scene to assess the damage and the cause.Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Hill Park Road Fire Workers board up houses that have been affected by the late night fire.Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales