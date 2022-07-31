Firefighters have hit out at suspected arsonists after being called to two fires in the open near Browndown in an hour.

Two appliances from Gosport Fire Station and a Land Rover response vehicle from Havant Fire Station attended the two fires – at 8.39pm and 9.39pm – near Privett Road.

The fires – which scorched two 15 metre by 15 metre areas of grassland – are suspected to be the result of arson, according to one a crew manager from the Gosport station.

He said: ‘It was quite close to the BMX track and kids are always hanging around here.

‘The first call was 8.39pm and we were there for about an hour – we sent two appliances and a Land Rover.

‘The second call came in an hour later at 9.39pm and that was two fire appliances and the Land Rover as well.

‘It’s not acceptable risking the life with a blue light all the way from Havant.’

The firefighter called on residents to be more careful and considerate with behaviour that risks fires in the open.

He added: ‘It’s really busy at the moment – we have limited amount of people due to Covid, so staffing is really precious.

‘People are still having fires in their back garden which isn’t a good idea when we have a hose pipe ban.’