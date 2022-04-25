Two crews from Gosport Fire Station were scrambled to a property in Heritage Way after the cage caught alight from a hot hob at around 10.24pm yesterday.
The flustered hamster was safely removed from his cage before it melted and the firefighters’ speedy arrival stopped the incident escalating into a more serious house fire, according to firefighter Mark Pettifer.
The emergency services worker said: ‘I think the cage had been placed on the hob and triggered it to turn on.
‘The plastic base had started to smoke. We were there really quickly – it wasn’t an inferno or anything.’
‘The hamster survived – he was running around a fair bit.’
The firefighter said that residents must be careful when placing anything on a hob – even if they believe it to be off.
He said: ‘You cannot be too careful.
‘Putting stuff on a hob is always a fire safety concern.
‘They do turn themselves on.’