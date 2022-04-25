Firefighters were called

Two crews from Gosport Fire Station were scrambled to a property in Heritage Way after the cage caught alight from a hot hob at around 10.24pm yesterday.

The flustered hamster was safely removed from his cage before it melted and the firefighters’ speedy arrival stopped the incident escalating into a more serious house fire, according to firefighter Mark Pettifer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services worker said: ‘I think the cage had been placed on the hob and triggered it to turn on.

‘The plastic base had started to smoke. We were there really quickly – it wasn’t an inferno or anything.’

SEE ALSO: Grieving Gosport man believes his brother was wrongfully discharged from QA Hospital twice in a year

‘The hamster survived – he was running around a fair bit.’

The firefighter said that residents must be careful when placing anything on a hob – even if they believe it to be off.

He said: ‘You cannot be too careful.

‘Putting stuff on a hob is always a fire safety concern.