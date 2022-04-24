The 64-year-old pedestrian died following an incident involving a Stagecoach single-decker bus at around 6.47pm on Saturday in London Road, Hilsea.

Police closed the road while paramedics – some in full protective clothing – attempted to save the man’s life.

However, despite valiant efforts by medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Sign on London Road. Picture: Emily Turner

News of the death sent shockwaves across the city, with the man becoming the eighth person killed on Portsmouth’s roads in less than a year – a record high.

Mark Cooper, who lives nearby, said: 'We noticed all the traffic building up here yesterday.

'It's very strange that there was an incident, surprising.'

Another resident said: 'It is a surprise, although it is a very busy road here.'

One man, who lives in Tottenham Road, was heartbroken by the death and described it as 'terrible' news.

While Gill Barnacle added: ‘This was outside my house, was absolutely heartbreaking.

‘Been thinking of his family.’

News of the tragedy comes shortly after a News investigation revealed a surge in similar deaths over the past year, with the number of people being killed on Portsmouth roads hitting a 10-year high.

Since June 2021, eight people have died in crashes on city roads and streets – with all but one of those killed being pedestrians.

The crisis has already sparked ‘urgent’ calls for city authorities to come together and find a solution.

It comes as residents have raised fresh concerns over road safety in Portsmouth, with the latest tragedy leaving some worried.

Ollie Caddy said: ‘That road is awful, lived there best part of 18 or so years.

‘The road needs more crossings.’

Louise Edwards added: ‘So sad, RIP.

‘Thinking of his family at this awful time.’

Police officers investigating the collision are eager to hear from any witnesses they have not already spoken with.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage.