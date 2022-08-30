News you can trust since 1877
Gosport firefighters scrambled to suspected arson in derelict former defence research site

FIREFIGHTERS from Gosport have been called to a fire in a derelict building, with ‘considerable’ black smoke seen from from across the area.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:02 am

A fire crew from Gosport fire station was called out to the blaze in a building previously owned by defence research firm QinetiQ in Fort Road at about 5pm on Monday.

Attending fire fighters believe the fire – confined to a small room inside the building – had been started by arson, according to to crew manger Alex Hay.

Gosport firefighters have been called out to tackle a blaze believed to have been started by arson.

He said: ‘There was a considerable amount of black smoke, visible from quite a distance.

‘It was a case of chucking a bucket of water inside to extinguish it.’

The firefighter called on the public to think about the repercussion of their actions, as the the suspected arson call-out comes during an exceptionally busy period for the emergency service.

Hampshire fire fighters have faced a 'massive' surge in outdoor fires with 484 blazes during the recent UK heatwave.