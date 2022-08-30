Gosport firefighters scrambled to suspected arson in derelict former defence research site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire crew from Gosport fire station was called out to the blaze in a building previously owned by defence research firm QinetiQ in Fort Road at about 5pm on Monday.

Attending fire fighters believe the fire – confined to a small room inside the building – had been started by arson, according to to crew manger Alex Hay.

He said: ‘There was a considerable amount of black smoke, visible from quite a distance.

‘It was a case of chucking a bucket of water inside to extinguish it.’

The firefighter called on the public to think about the repercussion of their actions, as the the suspected arson call-out comes during an exceptionally busy period for the emergency service.