Gosport Half Marathon, organised by Gosport Road Runners, welcomed thousands of people

Thousands of people flocked to a school in Gosport to take part in a half marathon event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT

Gosport Half Marathon event took place on November 19 at Bay House School, Gosport.

The half marathon, which was organised by Gosport Road Runners, also hosted a number of different fun runs for children to get involved in throughout the morning.

The running event donates a significant amount of money to good causes and a lot of the runners taking part in the 13 mile run also raised money for different charities.

The event was a huge success and here are 25 pictures:

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - General action from the Childrens Fun Runs Photos by Alex Shute

1. Gosport Half Marathon

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - General action from the Childrens Fun Runs Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - General action from the Childrens Fun Runs Photos by Alex Shute

2. Gosport Half Marathon

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - General action from the Childrens Fun Runs Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - Kriss Suter, 4 with Mum and Dad after completing the fun run. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Gosport Half Marathon

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - Kriss Suter, 4 with Mum and Dad after completing the fun run. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - Andy Winterbottom came in 3rd position in the Gosport Half Marathon Photos by Alex Shute

4. Gosport Half Marathon

Thousands arrived in Gosport on Sunday morning for the Gosport Half Marathon, complete with childrens fun runs. Pictured - Andy Winterbottom came in 3rd position in the Gosport Half Marathon Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

