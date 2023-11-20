Thousands of people flocked to a school in Gosport to take part in a half marathon event.
The half marathon, which was organised by Gosport Road Runners, also hosted a number of different fun runs for children to get involved in throughout the morning.
The running event donates a significant amount of money to good causes and a lot of the runners taking part in the 13 mile run also raised money for different charities.
The event was a huge success and here are 25 pictures:
Kriss Suter, 4 with Mum and Dad after completing the fun run.
Andy Winterbottom came in 3rd position in the Gosport Half Marathon