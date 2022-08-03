Gosport healthcare assistant completes life-changing suicide prevention project in Fiji

Bobby Gould, 21, was part of the Think Pacific volunteering expedition charged with raising awareness about mental health issues by starting conversations to prevent people from taking their own lives.Think Pacific is a voluntary organisation that aims to work sustainably with the Fijian government on projects to improve the quality of life.

Bobby returned from the month-long trip a couple of weeks ago and has now spoken out about her experiences for the first time.

‘I would say the trip has definitely been life-changing,’ she said. ‘The kindness I witnessed also has led me to think about future projects I might be able to become involved with to help in my local community, though that’s still a work in progress.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby's, right, with another volunteer, and their host family

The start of the overseas mission was full of training to help the volunteers acclimatise to the new food, environment and how to tackle sessions with local villagers.

While on her adventure, Bobby did a round trip across Viti Levu, giving herthe chance to explore the sights and travel to a waterfall in Suva.Bobby said: ‘We stayed in a hostel in the city and explored the local area, including swimming in a waterfall nearby. This was a huge personal challenge because I’m not a strong swimmer and I struggle with the idea of it because I can’t wear my glasses.’

The group then travelled to Nanukuloa, which had been hit by Cyclone Winston in 2016, to hold a number of talks about mental health.

Left to right: Vatemo Ravouvou Jnr, Adivula Batiribalavu and Bobby Gould with freshly caught fish.

She said: ‘We stayed in the village for 18 days, staying with host families who have now truly become part of our wider family.’

Speaking of why she took on the challenge, the healthcare assistant said: ‘My boyfriend actually inspired me.

‘Discussing his travels and reflecting on my work, I realised that maybe travel would help me to learn more about healthcare on an international level and how background influences perception.’

Bobby raised the funds to send herself on the trip by working extra hours, saving and she also received some university funding.

Bobby planting a lemon tree on her trip.

She hopes to be able to do more trips in the future to help those battling mental health issues.