The former hospital is being turned into homes but this weekend saw the doors opened to the public so they could see the progress that has been made. Visitors took a tour of the site to see how its historical roots were being retained as work continues on its development.
The event was part of the Gosport Heritage Open Days which are running until September 15.
With the doors open between September 6 and 8, a number of visitors came down to see the progress for themselves. From people that used to work at the hospital, to those curious to see the site after many years, Haslar Heritage Group took them on a tour.
This included a visit to Hub4Stuff, a charity located in the former hospital grounds which refurbish old furniture and goods to provide to low-income people.
Here are 6 pictures of people enjoying the tour:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.