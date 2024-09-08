Gosport Heritage Open Days: Visitors take the tour of the old Haslar Hospital site to see the changes

By Joe Williams
Published 8th Sep 2024, 16:52 BST
Intrigued Gosport residents headed to Haslar to take a tour of the old hospital site as part of the town’s heritage open days.

The former hospital is being turned into homes but this weekend saw the doors opened to the public so they could see the progress that has been made. Visitors took a tour of the site to see how its historical roots were being retained as work continues on its development.

The event was part of the Gosport Heritage Open Days which are running until September 15.

With the doors open between September 6 and 8, a number of visitors came down to see the progress for themselves. From people that used to work at the hospital, to those curious to see the site after many years, Haslar Heritage Group took them on a tour.

This included a visit to Hub4Stuff, a charity located in the former hospital grounds which refurbish old furniture and goods to provide to low-income people.

Here are 6 pictures of people enjoying the tour:

Visitors enjoy a tour demonstrating the changes made to the old Haslar hospital site, Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-6) Photo: Keith Woodland

Fiona Cook of the Hub4Stuff charity located on the site of the former hospital. The charity saves furniture from landfill and supplies people with low income good quality furniture and household goods at no cost. Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-17) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pauline Richardson took the tour round her old workplace. She worked at the offices in Haslar hospital until its closure when she relocated to QA Hospital. Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-12) Photo: Keith Woodland

Mark Trasler of the Haslar Heritage Group led the tour of the former hospital. Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-8) Photo: Keith Woodland

