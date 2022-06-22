Gosport Leisure Centre to host free health fair with taster sessions and wellbeing stands

Visitors can explore a host of free health and wellbeing stands, presentations and taster sessions on Saturday, July 9, run by The Fareham & Gosport Voluntary Sector Health Forum to learn new ways to improve their health.

The fare will showcase free or low-cost services available to help support local residents’ wellbeing and maintain their independence.

Set up by Gosport Voluntary Action and Community First, both organisations will hold stalls like a ‘Dustbusters’ domestic support service, a ‘Mend and Tend’ gardening and DIY support service and a Home Help service for those unable to do housework or shopping.

A wellbeing fair is coming to Gosport Leisure Centre.

Community transport services will include Dial-A-Ride and a door-to-door minibus transport service to places like shops when bus stops are too far away.

Taster sessions for ‘Healthy Walks’ programmes and indoor sports will also be included in the day’s offerings.

Kay Hallsworth, GVA chief executive officer, said: ‘The fare is for everyone, no matter age, background or fitness level.

‘We completely understand that health and wellbeing is a personal and sometimes emotive topic, which is why the fayre is designed as a friendly, informal, and welcoming space for everyone in our local community to come along, ask questions, and see what our local health services, charities and community groups have on offer to support you or your loved ones to feel healthier and happier.’

Dr Zaid Hirmiz, a local GP and the clinical director (South East Hampshire) said: ‘There is some amazing work ongoing in the Fareham and Gosport area to try to improve the health and wellbeing of local people, and the clinical commissioning group is delighted to support this showcase event, which will give visitors a wealth of useful information, and could literally change for the better someone’s life.’

Visitors will be able to explore a range of local health and wellbeing support services, including help for people living with a disability, COPD, chronic illness or pain, anxiety or depression.

The event is open from 10.30am to 2pm.