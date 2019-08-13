Gosport lifeboat crew rescues unconscious man floating half a mile off Portsmouth coast

THE discovery of clothing left on Stokes Bay Beach led to the recovery of an unconscious man floating half a mile out to sea yesterday.

A lifeboat from the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service and a police rescue boat were were called after the discovery of the clothing at 5.44pm yesterday.

The unconscious man was found near Spitbank Fort.

The search and rescue operation recovered an unconscious man, reported to be in his 30s, more than half a mile out to sea off the Portsmouth coast, near Spitbank Fort.

An ambulance crew administered medical attention to the man upon his return to shore at the Gosport ferry pontoon in Hamilton Road, Portsmouth, causing ferry docking to be suspended.

The man was taken to Queen Alexandra hospital as a precaution.

