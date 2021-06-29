Gosport man, 20, arrested after police are alerted to series of shoplifting incidents in the town centre

A GOSPORT man has been arrested on suspicion of several shoplifting incidents and a public order offence.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:49 am

The man, aged 20, was arrested in the town centre this morning.

Gosport Police tweeted that the arrest followed ‘great work’ from the control room, CCTV operators, and response and patrol.

At 10.06 this morning, the account tweeted: ‘The male is now on his way to Portsmouth to be booked into our B&B.’

The shoplifting incidents occurred this morning and over recent weeks.

