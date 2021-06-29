The man, aged 20, was arrested in the town centre this morning.

Gosport Police tweeted that the arrest followed ‘great work’ from the control room, CCTV operators, and response and patrol.

Police in uniform.

At 10.06 this morning, the account tweeted: ‘The male is now on his way to Portsmouth to be booked into our B&B.’

The shoplifting incidents occurred this morning and over recent weeks.

