The 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a woman. Last month he was arrested and released on bail.

He returned bail today and has now been released under investigation.

It comes after two 19-year-old women were sexually assaulted during a night out in Albert Road, Southsea, on November 1.

Police have released a man on bail after an arrest over a sexual assault in Albert Road. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

One of the women was approached by a man unknown to her in the Buffalo Restaurant kebab house between 11.40pm and midnight, when the man proceeded to sexually assault the woman.

After the two women left the premises, they were followed to the nearby public toilets and the second woman was sexually assaulted.

The women were supported by specialist officers after the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron