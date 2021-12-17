Gosport man, 75, released from bail after being arrested over sexual assault of woman in Albert Road
A MAN from Gosport arrested after two women were sexually assaulted during a night out has been released under investigation.
The 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a woman. Last month he was arrested and released on bail.
He returned bail today and has now been released under investigation.
It comes after two 19-year-old women were sexually assaulted during a night out in Albert Road, Southsea, on November 1.
One of the women was approached by a man unknown to her in the Buffalo Restaurant kebab house between 11.40pm and midnight, when the man proceeded to sexually assault the woman.
After the two women left the premises, they were followed to the nearby public toilets and the second woman was sexually assaulted.
The women were supported by specialist officers after the incident.