Gosport man arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in town centre
A MAN from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the borough’s town centre today.
Monday, 11th April 2022, 7:32 pm
Officers arrested the 59-year-old on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress at 1pm today.
In a social media message, an officer said: ‘He remains in police custody at this time.’