Gosport man arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offence following warrant at business premises
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Facebook post said: “We were joined by our partners at HMRC today to conduct a warrant at a business premises along Brockhurst Road, Gosport.
“Officers from NPT, Priority Crime Team, Area Crime Team and the Dog Unit have been conducting searches throughout the day today inside the premises and within a number of vehicles on site.”
Luna the Labrador, a drugs, cash and firearms dog, sniffed out some suspected drugs which were seized by police and a 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested by attending officers on suspicion of drugs supply offences and remains in custody.
HMRC colleagues also seized a quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and this work is part of Gosport police’s “commitment to relentlessly pursue criminals and disrupt drugs supply in the borough.”
If you have any information about suspected drug incidents or crimes, get in contact with the police as soon as possible by contacting them on 101. Alternatively, you can submit information online – Click here for more information.