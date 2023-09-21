News you can trust since 1877
Gosport man arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offence following warrant at business premises

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences following a warrant at a business premises in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read
Gosport Police attended a premises yesterday (September 20) where suspected drugs were seized.

A Facebook post said: “We were joined by our partners at HMRC today to conduct a warrant at a business premises along Brockhurst Road, Gosport.

“Officers from NPT, Priority Crime Team, Area Crime Team and the Dog Unit have been conducting searches throughout the day today inside the premises and within a number of vehicles on site.”

Luna the Labrador, a drugs, cash and firearms dog, sniffed out some suspected drugs which were seized by police and a 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested by attending officers on suspicion of drugs supply offences and remains in custody.

HMRC colleagues also seized a quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and this work is part of Gosport police’s “commitment to relentlessly pursue criminals and disrupt drugs supply in the borough.”

If you have any information about suspected drug incidents or crimes, get in contact with the police as soon as possible by contacting them on 101. Alternatively, you can submit information online – Click here for more information.