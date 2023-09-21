Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Facebook post said: “We were joined by our partners at HMRC today to conduct a warrant at a business premises along Brockhurst Road, Gosport.

“Officers from NPT, Priority Crime Team, Area Crime Team and the Dog Unit have been conducting searches throughout the day today inside the premises and within a number of vehicles on site.”

Luna the Labrador, a drugs, cash and firearms dog, sniffed out some suspected drugs which were seized by police and a 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested by attending officers on suspicion of drugs supply offences and remains in custody.

HMRC colleagues also seized a quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and this work is part of Gosport police’s “commitment to relentlessly pursue criminals and disrupt drugs supply in the borough.”